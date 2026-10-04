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‘A Confederacy of Dunces: A Graphic Novel Adaptation‘ Created by John Kennedy Toole. Written and illustrated by Albert Monteys ‎ BOOM! Studios, 240 pages

Published: Oct 4, 2026, 07:43 AM ET Updated: Oct 5, 2026, 01:41 PM ET

John Kennedy Toole’s beloved New Orleans farce has found a vivid new visual form, courtesy of Albert Monteys’s exuberant illustrations.

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‘A Confederacy of Dunces: A Graphic Novel Adaptation‘ Created by John Kennedy Toole. Written and illustrated by Albert Monteys ‎ BOOM! Studios, 240 pages

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