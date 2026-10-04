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John Kennedy Toole’s beloved New Orleans farce has found a vivid new visual form, courtesy of Albert Monteys’s exuberant illustrations.
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‘A Confederacy of Dunces: A Graphic Novel Adaptation‘
Created by John Kennedy Toole. Written and illustrated by Albert Monteys
BOOM! Studios, 240 pages
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‘A Confederacy of Dunces: A Graphic Novel Adaptation‘
Created by John Kennedy Toole. Written and illustrated by Albert Monteys
BOOM! Studios, 240 pages
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