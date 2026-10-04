Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
It’s not merely that the feds have shed superfluous jobs, but that the White House has been focusing on all the right institutions.
One of the most unheralded policy successes of President Trump’s second term has been the purging of many unnecessary federal jobs.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
One of the most unheralded policy successes of President Trump’s second term has been the purging of many unnecessary federal jobs.
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