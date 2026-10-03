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By MATTHEW RICE|
The Tennessee Department of Correction emailed word of Frank Strada’s departure Saturday morning, while Pike’s condition appears unchanged.
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The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, Frank Strada, has resigned, a source tells The New York Sun, after emailing word of his departure to other state employees Saturday morning. The move comes days after the state failed to execute Christa Pike, the only woman on its death row.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, Frank Strada, has resigned, a source tells The New York Sun, after emailing word of his departure to other state employees Saturday morning. The move comes days after the state failed to execute Christa Pike, the only woman on its death row.
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