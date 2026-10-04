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By MATTHEW RICE|
A combination of tomato tariffs and soaring food costs are forcing Mexican and Tex-Mex eateries in Texas to reconsider a beloved tradition.
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Free chips and salsa, a staple at Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants across the country, may soon become a thing of the past. One culprit: An escalating trade war with Mexico, which has made the key ingredient for the appetizer too expensive for many restaurants to give away.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Free chips and salsa, a staple at Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants across the country, may soon become a thing of the past. One culprit: An escalating trade war with Mexico, which has made the key ingredient for the appetizer too expensive for many restaurants to give away.
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