New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Did accusations that Navanethem Pillay’s life work is driven by hatred of Israel and Jews lead anyone on the Oslo committee to have second thoughts?
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“Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell,” is how the Israeli foreign ministry described today’s decision of the Nobel committee to award South Africa’s Navanethem “Navi” Pillay its once-coveted peace prize. Did accusations that the 85-year-old South African’s life work is driven by hatred of Israel and Jews lead anyone in the Oslo committee to have second thoughts? Or was it the actual reason for making her a star for a day?
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
“Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell,” is how the Israeli foreign ministry described today’s decision of the Nobel committee to award South Africa’s Navanethem “Navi” Pillay its once-coveted peace prize. Did accusations that the 85-year-old South African’s life work is driven by hatred of Israel and Jews lead anyone in the Oslo committee to have second thoughts? Or was it the actual reason for making her a star for a day?
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