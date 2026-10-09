“Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell,” is how the Israeli foreign ministry described today’s decision of the Nobel committee to award South Africa’s Navanethem “Navi” Pillay its once-coveted peace prize. Did accusations that the 85-year-old South African’s life work is driven by hatred of Israel and Jews lead anyone in the Oslo committee to have second thoughts? Or was it the actual reason for making her a star for a day?