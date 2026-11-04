Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp tells the Sun how buying the address book of Beatles manager Brian Epstein at auction inspired a new literary portrait of the man who helped make the Fab Four.
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The singer-songwriter Gary Kemp is crying in his bedroom. His wife, Lauren, walks in. “Oh my God, Gary — what on earth has happened?” Gary points to the Beatles biography he has just been reading. “John Lennon has just met Paul McCartney,” he says, his voice trembling.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The singer-songwriter Gary Kemp is crying in his bedroom. His wife, Lauren, walks in. “Oh my God, Gary — what on earth has happened?” Gary points to the Beatles biography he has just been reading. “John Lennon has just met Paul McCartney,” he says, his voice trembling.
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