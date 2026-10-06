New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
A new biography makes the case that James Mason, drawn to parts he called ‘strange fancies,’ was among Hollywood’s most underrated stars.
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‘James Mason: The Movie Star Hollywood Forgot’
By Madeline King Porter
University Press of Mississippi, 272 pages
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
‘James Mason: The Movie Star Hollywood Forgot’
By Madeline King Porter
University Press of Mississippi, 272 pages
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