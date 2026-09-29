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By MATTHEW RICE|
The president is planning to go to Alabama, Oklahoma, and Iowa in the weeks leading up to his last midterm elections.
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President Trump will be holding rallies in some of the nation’s reddest states in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections — a decision one Republican senator calls “a strange choice.” Mr. Trump is planning to swing through Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Alaska, Texas, and Florida as part of the tour.
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By DAVID MASTIO|
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By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump will be holding rallies in some of the nation’s reddest states in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections — a decision one Republican senator calls “a strange choice.” Mr. Trump is planning to swing through Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Alaska, Texas, and Florida as part of the tour.
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