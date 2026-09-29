Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
One senator thinks his own seat may have to be sacrificed in order for Republicans to hold the majority.
Published:
Updated:
With just over five weeks to go until the midterm elections, many Republicans are wondering one thing: whether or not their significant cash advantage is going to be able to save their majority. This past week had some genuinely worried for the first time that Democrats may retake the Senate.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With just over five weeks to go until the midterm elections, many Republicans are wondering one thing: whether or not their significant cash advantage is going to be able to save their majority. This past week had some genuinely worried for the first time that Democrats may retake the Senate.
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