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Italy’s center-right holds, reinforcing Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition, despite a challenge from Roberto Vannacci’s harder-edged Futuro Nazionale movement.

Sep 29, 2026, 03:46 AM ET

Roberto Vannacci’s harder-edged Futuro Nazionale movement fails its first electoral test.

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Italy’s center-right holds, reinforcing Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition, despite a challenge from Roberto Vannacci’s harder-edged Futuro Nazionale movement.

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