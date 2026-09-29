Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The former FBI director has not yet entered a plea in the prosecution in which he is accused of threatening the president’s life.
The delay of the arraignment of former FBI Director James Comey on charges that he threatened President Trump’s life suggests that getting to opening statements — let alone a conviction — could prove a challenge for the government.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The delay of the arraignment of former FBI Director James Comey on charges that he threatened President Trump’s life suggests that getting to opening statements — let alone a conviction — could prove a challenge for the government.
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