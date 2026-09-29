Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The mayor isn’t leaving the future of the Strategic Response Unit inshallah, up to God, he says Monday.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani underscored his commitment to dissolving the New York Police Department’s anti-terrorism Strategic Response Group with a touch of Arabic on Monday.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani underscored his commitment to dissolving the New York Police Department’s anti-terrorism Strategic Response Group with a touch of Arabic on Monday.
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