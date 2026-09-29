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By MATTHEW RICE|
Jocelyn Bioh’s coming-of-age comedy reaches Broadway nearly a decade after its debut.
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The title of Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play” is something of a misnomer. Only one of the teenage girls in this comedy, now having its Broadway premiere, is really nasty in her behavior, and she ultimately becomes a sympathetic figure, whereas a middle-aged woman emerges as the true villainess.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The title of Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play” is something of a misnomer. Only one of the teenage girls in this comedy, now having its Broadway premiere, is really nasty in her behavior, and she ultimately becomes a sympathetic figure, whereas a middle-aged woman emerges as the true villainess.
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