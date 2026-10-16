Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Voters are likely to approve measures calling for voter ID, reduced immigration and restrictions on access to social services for non-permanent residents.
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Updated:
TORONTO — Separatists in Canada’s western province of Alberta appear headed for a resounding defeat in a referendum Monday but polling shows solid support for several other ballot items that could well have been drawn from a Trump administration wish list.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
TORONTO — Separatists in Canada’s western province of Alberta appear headed for a resounding defeat in a referendum Monday but polling shows solid support for several other ballot items that could well have been drawn from a Trump administration wish list.
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