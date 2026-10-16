Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘If the agency wishes to move forward with its plans to close offices and relocate employees, it will soon have the opportunity to convince Congress.’
Plans to relocate the U.S. Forest Service’s headquarters to Salt Lake City are on hold after a federal judge ruled that the Trump Administration needed approval from Congress to relocate the office.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Plans to relocate the U.S. Forest Service’s headquarters to Salt Lake City are on hold after a federal judge ruled that the Trump Administration needed approval from Congress to relocate the office.
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