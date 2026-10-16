Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
More than 160 have been detained before their boats destroyed.
In an expansion of operations against alleged narco-terrorism in the waters off of South America, American military forces have started capturing and removing crewmembers before blowing up boats said to be used as floating refueling stations for traffickers.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
In an expansion of operations against alleged narco-terrorism in the waters off of South America, American military forces have started capturing and removing crewmembers before blowing up boats said to be used as floating refueling stations for traffickers.
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