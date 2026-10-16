Quality of life crimes, like shoplifting and fare evasion, are in the spotlight in New York’s attorney general race thanks to a new policy push by the GOP candidate, Saritha Komatireddy. The challenger to Attorney General Letitia James reckons that the Democratic incumbent has dropped the ball on a core job, fighting crime. General James, she laments, “has more people assigned to investigate cops than investigate criminals, and that’s a problem.”