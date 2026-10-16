Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The GOP candidate, Saritha Komatireddy, grasps that enforcing the law on, say, fare evasion can prevent worse crimes from being committed.
Quality of life crimes, like shoplifting and fare evasion, are in the spotlight in New York’s attorney general race thanks to a new policy push by the GOP candidate, Saritha Komatireddy. The challenger to Attorney General Letitia James reckons that the Democratic incumbent has dropped the ball on a core job, fighting crime. General James, she laments, “has more people assigned to investigate cops than investigate criminals, and that’s a problem.”
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Quality of life crimes, like shoplifting and fare evasion, are in the spotlight in New York’s attorney general race thanks to a new policy push by the GOP candidate, Saritha Komatireddy. The challenger to Attorney General Letitia James reckons that the Democratic incumbent has dropped the ball on a core job, fighting crime. General James, she laments, “has more people assigned to investigate cops than investigate criminals, and that’s a problem.”
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