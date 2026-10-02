Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘When will markets react to debt?’ is the wrong question.
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Is the federal government’s history of enormous deficits proof that it can keep up the borrowing? Some people think so, and legislators sure act that way.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Is the federal government’s history of enormous deficits proof that it can keep up the borrowing? Some people think so, and legislators sure act that way.
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