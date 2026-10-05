In July 1958 Toyota launched its first car for sale in America, the Toyopet Crown. A combination of its weird name (a toy pet?), a ride so uncomfortable at anything over 60 miles per hour that passengers feared the vehicle might break apart, and a steering wheel with the fatal design flaw that a food tray couldn’t be hung from it at drive-in restaurants without sounding the horn, condemned the Crown to American sales oblivion. In 1960, it was withdrawn from sale. Toyota returned with the Corona in 1965 and hasn’t looked back.