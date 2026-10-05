New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Restrictions on Chinese electric cars may reflect national security concerns, but they risk isolating Detroit from the forces remaking the world’s auto markets.
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In July 1958 Toyota launched its first car for sale in America, the Toyopet Crown. A combination of its weird name (a toy pet?), a ride so uncomfortable at anything over 60 miles per hour that passengers feared the vehicle might break apart, and a steering wheel with the fatal design flaw that a food tray couldn’t be hung from it at drive-in restaurants without sounding the horn, condemned the Crown to American sales oblivion. In 1960, it was withdrawn from sale. Toyota returned with the Corona in 1965 and hasn’t looked back.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
In July 1958 Toyota launched its first car for sale in America, the Toyopet Crown. A combination of its weird name (a toy pet?), a ride so uncomfortable at anything over 60 miles per hour that passengers feared the vehicle might break apart, and a steering wheel with the fatal design flaw that a food tray couldn’t be hung from it at drive-in restaurants without sounding the horn, condemned the Crown to American sales oblivion. In 1960, it was withdrawn from sale. Toyota returned with the Corona in 1965 and hasn’t looked back.
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