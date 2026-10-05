Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
In the context of euthanasia, there are no safeguards that can prevent killing without consent.
Published:
Updated:
Legalized homicide is now the cause of one out of every 20 Canadian deaths.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Legalized homicide is now the cause of one out of every 20 Canadian deaths.
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