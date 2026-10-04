The adoption by Britain’s Green Party on Sunday of a resolution equating Zionism with racism confirms that the party is a threat to British Jews — and to the best of Blighty. The motion passed on Sunday at the party conference at Brighton by a margin of 1,022 votes to 813. The motion endorses a “single democratic Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine.” Meaning a Judenrein Middle East. Chants of “Palestine will be Arab” were heard.