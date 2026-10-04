Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
As masculinity has increasingly been cast as something to correct, soften, qualify or apologize for, the boot has walked into the resulting vacuum.
There is a particular kind of man who will walk into a boardroom this fall wearing cowboy boots under a suit. He does not work cattle, has never worked cattle, and will not work cattle before the day is out or most likely for the rest of life. He is not lying, exactly. He is doing something more interesting than lying. He is borrowing.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
There is a particular kind of man who will walk into a boardroom this fall wearing cowboy boots under a suit. He does not work cattle, has never worked cattle, and will not work cattle before the day is out or most likely for the rest of life. He is not lying, exactly. He is doing something more interesting than lying. He is borrowing.
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