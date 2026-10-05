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Captain Smit Machchhar gives the Israeli leader a firsthand account of the chaos aboard the Flydubai flight.
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The Indian pilot who helped thwart the terror attack on the FlyDubai plane that he was flying last Wednesday from the UAE is being hailed a hero in Israel.
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The Indian pilot who helped thwart the terror attack on the FlyDubai plane that he was flying last Wednesday from the UAE is being hailed a hero in Israel.
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