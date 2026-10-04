Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Though history shows the threat of nuclear disaster is real, today’s plans are less dangerous and far less radioactive.
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Updated:
The United States and a Chinese-Russian partnership are racing to put a small nuclear power plant on the moon. The U.S. plan now aims for 2030 while competitors aim for later in the decade.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The United States and a Chinese-Russian partnership are racing to put a small nuclear power plant on the moon. The U.S. plan now aims for 2030 while competitors aim for later in the decade.
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