Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The loquacious Louisiana senator says he doesn’t want to see Republican ‘goobers’ get a shot at the 2028 nomination.
Published:
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Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana says he is considering a run for president in 2028 — the latest member of the GOP who is not deterred by Vice President JD Vance’s ambitions. Mr. Kennedy says he will run if he believes he can do a better job as president than any of the “goobers” who may seek the GOP nomination.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana says he is considering a run for president in 2028 — the latest member of the GOP who is not deterred by Vice President JD Vance’s ambitions. Mr. Kennedy says he will run if he believes he can do a better job as president than any of the “goobers” who may seek the GOP nomination.
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