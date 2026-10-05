New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The special counsel was spotted wearing a Boss-branded ‘No Kings’ t-shirt and swigging a beer.
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Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has testified twice before Congress about his prosecutions of President Trump, is letting his clothing express his implacable opposition to the 47th president.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has testified twice before Congress about his prosecutions of President Trump, is letting his clothing express his implacable opposition to the 47th president.
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