Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The iPhone 18 Pro’s fancy new camera feature, upgraded apps, and faster chip don’t add up to a noticeably different phone.
Apple made a pretty big technical and design change with the iPhone 17 Pro last year, adding a thick camera bar, vapor-chamber cooling, and a bold orange color. Next year, for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, Apple is reportedly planning its biggest redesign since the iPhone X, with a more glass-centric look. And, to start the celebrations early, this year brought the announcement of Apple’s first folding phone, the Duo.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Apple made a pretty big technical and design change with the iPhone 17 Pro last year, adding a thick camera bar, vapor-chamber cooling, and a bold orange color. Next year, for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, Apple is reportedly planning its biggest redesign since the iPhone X, with a more glass-centric look. And, to start the celebrations early, this year brought the announcement of Apple’s first folding phone, the Duo.
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