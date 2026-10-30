The painter and film critic Manny Farber wrote a seminal essay in the Winter 1962 issue of Film Culture titled “White Elephant Art vs. Termite Art.” Predicating these distinctions on the painting culture of the time, Farber was exasperated with “a yawning production of overripe technique shrieking with preciosity, fame, ambition.” Forget Willem de Kooning or Andy Warhol, he told us, they’re not worth your time. Attention should be paid to figures whose integrity marked them as giants of 20th-century art — that is to say, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.