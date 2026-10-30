Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
With extraordinary access to the key players, a riveting documentary provides the definitive account of Israel’s 2024 operation against Hezbollah.
On September 17, 2024, Mossad agents in Israel, under the direction of Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet, activated a secret switch at 3:30 PM. The switch sent a signal to pagers, each containing a small payload of explosive previously implanted by Mossad, and detonated them. The pagers were held by thousands of members of Hezbollah, a terrorist proxy group heavily funded by the Iranian regime. The pagers had reached Hezbollah’s Lebanese Shia Islamist terrorists through a sophisticated, years-long Mossad operation involving a fictious shell company.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
On September 17, 2024, Mossad agents in Israel, under the direction of Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet, activated a secret switch at 3:30 PM. The switch sent a signal to pagers, each containing a small payload of explosive previously implanted by Mossad, and detonated them. The pagers were held by thousands of members of Hezbollah, a terrorist proxy group heavily funded by the Iranian regime. The pagers had reached Hezbollah’s Lebanese Shia Islamist terrorists through a sophisticated, years-long Mossad operation involving a fictious shell company.
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