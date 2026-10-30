On September 17, 2024, Mossad agents in Israel, under the direction of Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet, activated a secret switch at 3:30 PM. The switch sent a signal to pagers, each containing a small payload of explosive previously implanted by Mossad, and detonated them. The pagers were held by thousands of members of Hezbollah, a terrorist proxy group heavily funded by the Iranian regime. The pagers had reached Hezbollah’s Lebanese Shia Islamist terrorists through a sophisticated, years-long Mossad operation involving a fictious shell company.