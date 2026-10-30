Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Police Scotland is probing a visit that the prodigal prince made to Scotland with the disgraced financier and Ghislaine Maxwell.
The announcement by Scottish police of an investigation into a visit to the royal Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands undertaken by the prodigal prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, underscores the unabating scandal trailing King Charles III’s younger brother.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
The announcement by Scottish police of an investigation into a visit to the royal Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands undertaken by the prodigal prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, underscores the unabating scandal trailing King Charles III’s younger brother.
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