Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
It’s the latest instance of noncitizens registered to vote in the state, as exposed by the Sun last week.
Immigration enforcement authorities are cracking down on illegal voting by green card holders, a New Jersey Democratic state assemblyman says, with multiple people detained at airports for noncitizen voting within the last week.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Immigration enforcement authorities are cracking down on illegal voting by green card holders, a New Jersey Democratic state assemblyman says, with multiple people detained at airports for noncitizen voting within the last week.
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