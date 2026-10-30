Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Michael Arden’s revival of the 1989 courtroom drama brings fresh urgency to its exploration of bullying, misogyny, and masculinity in the military.
Long before Aaron Sorkin took on the tech bros — before there were tech bros to take on, in fairness — the playwright and screenwriter, best known for his work in television and movies, including “The Social Network” and the recently released “The Social Reckoning,” set his sights on the military.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Long before Aaron Sorkin took on the tech bros — before there were tech bros to take on, in fairness — the playwright and screenwriter, best known for his work in television and movies, including “The Social Network” and the recently released “The Social Reckoning,” set his sights on the military.
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