Marie Kreutzer’s “Gentle Monster” is not a foreign language film. It is, rather, a film that employs three languages: English, French and German. A sensible approach, you might suppose since our lead, Lucy Weiss (Léa Seydoux), is French, her husband Philip (Laurence Rupp) is Austrian, and English is, well — it’s the lingua franca now, isn’t it? The majority of “Gentle Monster” takes place in the German countryside with a significant pit-stop made at the city apartment of Lucy’s mother, Eloise (Catherine Deneuve). Though Eloise lives in Germany, her immediate surroundings and colleagues are sehr French. Kind of confusing.