Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Léa Seydoux anchors an unsettling drama, told in English, French, and German, about a wife confronting horrifying allegations against her husband.
Marie Kreutzer’s “Gentle Monster” is not a foreign language film. It is, rather, a film that employs three languages: English, French and German. A sensible approach, you might suppose since our lead, Lucy Weiss (Léa Seydoux), is French, her husband Philip (Laurence Rupp) is Austrian, and English is, well — it’s the lingua franca now, isn’t it? The majority of “Gentle Monster” takes place in the German countryside with a significant pit-stop made at the city apartment of Lucy’s mother, Eloise (Catherine Deneuve). Though Eloise lives in Germany, her immediate surroundings and colleagues are sehr French. Kind of confusing.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Marie Kreutzer’s “Gentle Monster” is not a foreign language film. It is, rather, a film that employs three languages: English, French and German. A sensible approach, you might suppose since our lead, Lucy Weiss (Léa Seydoux), is French, her husband Philip (Laurence Rupp) is Austrian, and English is, well — it’s the lingua franca now, isn’t it? The majority of “Gentle Monster” takes place in the German countryside with a significant pit-stop made at the city apartment of Lucy’s mother, Eloise (Catherine Deneuve). Though Eloise lives in Germany, her immediate surroundings and colleagues are sehr French. Kind of confusing.
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