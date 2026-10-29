Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Perhaps the most important issue for voters is almost getting blocked out.
There’s so much talk about Democratic dirty tricks and decoy candidates in Alaska, along with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s husband problem in Minnesota. Along with socialists running away from socialism in Michigan, Minnesota, Florida, and elsewhere.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
There’s so much talk about Democratic dirty tricks and decoy candidates in Alaska, along with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s husband problem in Minnesota. Along with socialists running away from socialism in Michigan, Minnesota, Florida, and elsewhere.
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