Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Meanwhile, the defense secretary is urging Asian defense chiefs to cooperate closely, as Japan’s defense minister warns of Chinese ‘coercion against vulnerable countries.’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has abruptly shifted the spotlight back from Asia to the Middle East with the dismissal of the army lieutenant general responsible for plans on the ongoing war against Iran and the rising prospect for another war in Asia.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has abruptly shifted the spotlight back from Asia to the Middle East with the dismissal of the army lieutenant general responsible for plans on the ongoing war against Iran and the rising prospect for another war in Asia.
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