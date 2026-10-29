Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Islamic terror organizations, Iran, and white nationalist groups are radicalizing individuals to take malevolent action, officials say.
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Updated:
The Jewish community of Canada is facing an unprecedented threat in the wake of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, prompting a warning from Canadian national security officials.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
The Jewish community of Canada is facing an unprecedented threat in the wake of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, prompting a warning from Canadian national security officials.
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