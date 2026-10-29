Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Republicans can only afford to lose a net of three in order to keep the majority in the chamber.
Democrats now have the edge in four key Senate races headed into midterm election day, according to a new poll. If those margins hold, Republicans will have an especially difficult time keeping their majority come January.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Democrats now have the edge in four key Senate races headed into midterm election day, according to a new poll. If those margins hold, Republicans will have an especially difficult time keeping their majority come January.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime