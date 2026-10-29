Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Trump is moving forward with plans to renovate the public layout to championship level despite opposition.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s plan to transform a historic public golf course at Washington, D.C., into a championship level facility is moving forward even as a federal judge lambastes the administration’s actions and a lawsuit brought by community advocates attempts to prevent irreversible changes to recreational lands built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
President Trump’s plan to transform a historic public golf course at Washington, D.C., into a championship level facility is moving forward even as a federal judge lambastes the administration’s actions and a lawsuit brought by community advocates attempts to prevent irreversible changes to recreational lands built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
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