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Israel’s ambassador to Germany warns that the party is marred by ‘uninhibited antisemitism.’
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A descendant of Turkish immigrants seeking to become the next mayor of Berlin, admitted to colleagues in documents accidentally sent to and published by German magazine Der Spiegel that she is afraid of pro-Palestinian extremists in her own party.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
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A descendant of Turkish immigrants seeking to become the next mayor of Berlin, admitted to colleagues in documents accidentally sent to and published by German magazine Der Spiegel that she is afraid of pro-Palestinian extremists in her own party.
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