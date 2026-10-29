Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Will economic growth survive if the party advances during the midterms?
America’s economy may be growing faster than analysts expected, but will the growth survive potential Democratic advances in the midterms? The annual rate of growth of 3.4 percent in gross domestic product for the 3rd quarter suggests that the economy is faring better than most Americans appear to think. That could reflect, at least in part, a failure by President Trump and the GOP to stress the links between policy and economic performance.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
America’s economy may be growing faster than analysts expected, but will the growth survive potential Democratic advances in the midterms? The annual rate of growth of 3.4 percent in gross domestic product for the 3rd quarter suggests that the economy is faring better than most Americans appear to think. That could reflect, at least in part, a failure by President Trump and the GOP to stress the links between policy and economic performance.
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