Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
‘The people that didn’t vote for him get everything. The people who did get TikTok symbolism,’ writes one disenchanted comrade.
Private messages between New York City members of the Democratic Socialists of America obtained exclusively by The New York Sun show a party turning on Mayor Zohran Mamdani after almost a year of broken promises.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Private messages between New York City members of the Democratic Socialists of America obtained exclusively by The New York Sun show a party turning on Mayor Zohran Mamdani after almost a year of broken promises.
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