Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
A 45-year-old court order stands in the way of reform.
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Updated:
Homelessness, fueled by liberal policies, is creeping back at New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Feature the blight of vagrant encampments that erupted on Manhattan’s West Side near the Intrepid Museum. After the disorderly array of tents sprang up, per the Wall Street Journal, “some parents crossed the museum off their activity list.” Yet Hizzoner is poised to announce a plan for homelessness that is likely to worsen the problem.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Homelessness, fueled by liberal policies, is creeping back at New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Feature the blight of vagrant encampments that erupted on Manhattan’s West Side near the Intrepid Museum. After the disorderly array of tents sprang up, per the Wall Street Journal, “some parents crossed the museum off their activity list.” Yet Hizzoner is poised to announce a plan for homelessness that is likely to worsen the problem.
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