Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The historic organization that dates back to America’s founding is facing criticism after it disbanded a chapter that sought to prevent transgender women from becoming members.
An award-winning poet, Jennifer Reeser, says she is leaving the historic women’s organization, the Daughters of the American Revolution, after accusing the group of straying from its principles by rejecting a ban on biological males becoming members and disbanding the chapter that fought for the prohibition.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
An award-winning poet, Jennifer Reeser, says she is leaving the historic women’s organization, the Daughters of the American Revolution, after accusing the group of straying from its principles by rejecting a ban on biological males becoming members and disbanding the chapter that fought for the prohibition.
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