While a couple of months remain in the year, it seems safe to say that 2026, as regards cinema, has been the year of the documentary. From buzzed-about and commercially successful titles like “You Can See Everything” and “Melania” to controversial exposés such as “Musk,” multiple documentaries have become a part of the national conversation, reaching beyond niche theaters to a wider audience. Docs with smaller profiles have also made an impression, with films like “One in a Million” and “Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie” enjoying nearly unanimous critical praise.