Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Michał Marczak’s documentary explores grief and uncertainty with artful sensitivity.
While a couple of months remain in the year, it seems safe to say that 2026, as regards cinema, has been the year of the documentary. From buzzed-about and commercially successful titles like “You Can See Everything” and “Melania” to controversial exposés such as “Musk,” multiple documentaries have become a part of the national conversation, reaching beyond niche theaters to a wider audience. Docs with smaller profiles have also made an impression, with films like “One in a Million” and “Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie” enjoying nearly unanimous critical praise.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
While a couple of months remain in the year, it seems safe to say that 2026, as regards cinema, has been the year of the documentary. From buzzed-about and commercially successful titles like “You Can See Everything” and “Melania” to controversial exposés such as “Musk,” multiple documentaries have become a part of the national conversation, reaching beyond niche theaters to a wider audience. Docs with smaller profiles have also made an impression, with films like “One in a Million” and “Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie” enjoying nearly unanimous critical praise.
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