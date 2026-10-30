Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
A pulsating musical about an organ transplant pairs an electronically driven score with warm and witty performances.
I can’t say with complete authority that “The Heart” is the first musical ever written about an organ transplant. But I’d certainly never seen one before catching it off-Broadway recently, and I’ll admit that I entered the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre, where the show is now having its New York premiere, with a mix of skepticism and anxiety.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
I can’t say with complete authority that “The Heart” is the first musical ever written about an organ transplant. But I’d certainly never seen one before catching it off-Broadway recently, and I’ll admit that I entered the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre, where the show is now having its New York premiere, with a mix of skepticism and anxiety.
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