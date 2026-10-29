Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
J.K. Rowling originally wanted Terry Gilliam to direct, and its young stars had yet to hit their acting stride, but the Harry Potter movie express launched with formidable commercial steam.
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In just under two months, arguably the year’s most anticipated — and likely most expensive — streaming show arrives, in the form of the first season of HBO’s “Harry Potter.”
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
In just under two months, arguably the year’s most anticipated — and likely most expensive — streaming show arrives, in the form of the first season of HBO’s “Harry Potter.”
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