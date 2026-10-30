Something feels faintly magical about tapping a go button on a screen and, a short while later, finding that a box-shaped machine in your house has made a detailed, multicolored, three-dimensional object. The process is intuitive: 3D printers melt plastic filament and draw each layer of an object atop the last. Whether you are printing a basic household object, like the Gridfinity drawer system, or a multicolored model, something new now exists with little effort from you. It did not exist before.