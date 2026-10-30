Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Four toolhead and a promised reduction of up to 85 percent in filament waste make this $749 printer a comprehensive, well balanced, well priced home printer.
Published:
Updated:
Something feels faintly magical about tapping a go button on a screen and, a short while later, finding that a box-shaped machine in your house has made a detailed, multicolored, three-dimensional object. The process is intuitive: 3D printers melt plastic filament and draw each layer of an object atop the last. Whether you are printing a basic household object, like the Gridfinity drawer system, or a multicolored model, something new now exists with little effort from you. It did not exist before.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Something feels faintly magical about tapping a go button on a screen and, a short while later, finding that a box-shaped machine in your house has made a detailed, multicolored, three-dimensional object. The process is intuitive: 3D printers melt plastic filament and draw each layer of an object atop the last. Whether you are printing a basic household object, like the Gridfinity drawer system, or a multicolored model, something new now exists with little effort from you. It did not exist before.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime