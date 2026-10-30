Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
More than eight in 10 Australian kids are still online under a world-first ban, as Canberra heads to court on two fronts over a law no one can yet prove works.
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Australia is preparing to haul Meta, TikTok, Snap Inc., and Google into court for failing to keep children off their apps, even as it fights in its own highest court to save the world-first ban those companies are accused of flouting.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Australia is preparing to haul Meta, TikTok, Snap Inc., and Google into court for failing to keep children off their apps, even as it fights in its own highest court to save the world-first ban those companies are accused of flouting.
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