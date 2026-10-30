Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
‘Alaska’s already got one Lisa Murkowski — we don’t need two,’ the narrator of a new ad says.
Published:
Updated:
A shadowy new super PAC is running an ad boosting a Republican Senate candidate in Alaska — though that candidate is not Senator Dan Sullivan. Alaska Values PAC is now up with a spot urging Alaskans to vote for Gerald Heikes, the little-known fourth-place Republican finisher in the primary, claiming Mr. Sullivan is too liberal for the state.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
A shadowy new super PAC is running an ad boosting a Republican Senate candidate in Alaska — though that candidate is not Senator Dan Sullivan. Alaska Values PAC is now up with a spot urging Alaskans to vote for Gerald Heikes, the little-known fourth-place Republican finisher in the primary, claiming Mr. Sullivan is too liberal for the state.
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