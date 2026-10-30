Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The Bishop of Rome has emerged as the world’s preeminent pacifist — and a prominent critic of American military action.
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Pope Leo XIV’s pronouncement on Thursday that “there is no such thing as a holy war” cements his status as the globe’s preeminent pacifist — and a pontiff at odds with his own Church’s history.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Pope Leo XIV’s pronouncement on Thursday that “there is no such thing as a holy war” cements his status as the globe’s preeminent pacifist — and a pontiff at odds with his own Church’s history.
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